News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Caister calling! Ham radio users to mark Marconi Day at lifeboat station

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:10 AM April 21, 2022
Norfolk ham Jim Bacon at the Caister Radio Stationfor International Marconi Day April 2012. Picture:

Norfolk ham Jim Bacon at the Caister Radio Stationfor International Marconi Day April 2012. Picture: submitted - Credit: Archant

Radio amateurs are being invited to take part in International Marconi Day at Caister Lifeboat Station this weekend.

On Saturday the Norfolk Amateur Radio Club will run an all-day special event with the callsign GB0CMS at Caister Lifeboat Station to commemorate the coastal village’s original Marconi wireless station, which was established in 1900. 

The station was in a house in the High Street known as Pretoria Villa and its original purpose was to communicate with ships in the North Sea and the Cross Sands lightship.

On Saturday stations around the world will be set up at sites with historical links to the inventor’s work.

The Caister station usually manages to contact radio amateurs in more than 40 different countries using speech and Morse code on HF shortwave bands.

On the day radio users can request a special QSL card with a photograph of the original Caister Marconi wireless station on the front.

Caister-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture:

Market traders start move to new look stalls

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth.Picture: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth's Victoria Arcade to go under the hammer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
xxx_CHURCHLANE_YARMOUTH_APR22

Property spotlight: Three-bed period cottage in Gorleston on sale for £500k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith MP with Philip Hinchliffe, head teacher of Catch 22 Photo: MP Chloe Smith

Redundancies and home learning after charity closes special school

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon