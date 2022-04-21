Caister calling! Ham radio users to mark Marconi Day at lifeboat station

Radio amateurs are being invited to take part in International Marconi Day at Caister Lifeboat Station this weekend.

On Saturday the Norfolk Amateur Radio Club will run an all-day special event with the callsign GB0CMS at Caister Lifeboat Station to commemorate the coastal village’s original Marconi wireless station, which was established in 1900.

The station was in a house in the High Street known as Pretoria Villa and its original purpose was to communicate with ships in the North Sea and the Cross Sands lightship.

On Saturday stations around the world will be set up at sites with historical links to the inventor’s work.

The Caister station usually manages to contact radio amateurs in more than 40 different countries using speech and Morse code on HF shortwave bands.

On the day radio users can request a special QSL card with a photograph of the original Caister Marconi wireless station on the front.