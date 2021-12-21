Caister lifeboat to unveil new vessel in the new year

Crewmember Richard Thurlow, coxswain Guy Gibson, chairman Paul Garrod, Diverse Marine director Ben Colman, treasurer Elaine Anderton, crewmember Adam Pimbel and secretary Colin Willavize were present at the contract signing for the vessel at Caister Lifeboat. - Credit: Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service/Diverse Marine Ltd

An independent lifeboat service, which has been saving lives since 1791, will be introducing a new vessel to its fleet.

Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service and Diverse Marine Ltd have signed a vessel construction agreement for a new 14m Medina Class Lifeboat, which is being built in the Isle of Wight and will be delivered in 2022.

The 14m self-righting lifeboat will be able to reach speeds of 35 knots and features an aluminium hull, deck and coach roof and a mounted glass-reinforced plastic wheelhouse to reduce noise and vibration for up to six crew.

An artist's impression of the new 14m Medina Class Lifeboat, which is currently being built in the Isle of Wight and will be delivered in 2022. - Credit: Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service/Diverse Marine Ltd

There will be an additional dedicated space for stretcher and casualties.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service, said: “This marks the next chapter in the history of Caister Independent Lifeboat.

"Our current lifeboat has served us well over the last 16 years, and carried out many rescues during her time on service.

"The new lifeboat will be purpose built for our needs at Caister, and the directors, crew and members and all our volunteers are excited and proud that it will be built in the United Kingdom.”

Chairman Paul Garrod (centre-right) signing the contract with Diverse Marine director Ben Colman. - Credit: Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service/Diverse Marine Ltd



