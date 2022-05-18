Lost sailor found going backwards 12 miles off Norfolk coast
- Credit: Caister Lifeboat
A solo yachtsman who was lost and going the wrong way was located by a lifeboat crew and towed to safety.
The drama unfolded at around 2.10am on Wednesday when the Caister crew were alerted by the Coastguard after they lost contact with the solo skipper heading from Grimsby to Bristol.
Launching in around nine minutes they got to the yacht in half an hour and found it "going backwards".
Coxswain Guy Gibson said the man was "lost and disorientated" and had asked for navigation advice. He didn't appear to realise he was going the wrong way and being pushed back by the tide.
He said the man was found around 12 miles off Caister, aboard the 8m yacht Fantasma which was well equipped.
He was very tired and disorientated having not slept properly for several days and was making no headway.
"It was lucky it was a calm night," Mr Gibson said.
Rescuers towed the boat to the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club at Lowestoft Harbour, arriving at 6.40am the journey taking almost four hours .