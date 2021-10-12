Dramatic rescue of 'unprepared' sailors in boat

Published: 4:56 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM October 12, 2021

Caister lifeboat crew has rounded on 'unprepared' sailors travelling around the coast and against the tide. - Credit: Caister Lifeboat

A boat was towed to shore after losing power in rough seas with limited equipment.

Caister lifeboat launched a four hour rescue mission on Tuesday to reports of a boat in trouble off Happisburgh.

Coxswain Guy Gibson said initial reports said a boat had lost power around half a mile off shore although it turned out to be closer to two miles.

He said the 20ft craft was "bobbing about" in rough seas having lost power and that the two men on board had no ropes, food, or an anchor, or any GPS to help pinpoint their position.

They did have life jackets and a hand held radio.

"They were not prepared for that sort of weather and were very lucky," Mr Gibson said.

"Being out there in an open boat they could easily have taken a wave and there would have been very little they could do.

Another crew member added that the crew was "completely ill equipped."

The all-weather boat launched at around 11am and towed the boat to Great Yarmouth.