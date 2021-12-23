'Bootiful' - turkey donation makes lifeboat crew's Christmas

The turkeys are handed over to Caister Lifeboat Station by Andrew Sherwood of Bernard Matthews - Credit: Caister Lifeboat Station

A lifeboat crew have received a "bootiful" Christmas treat as a thank you for continuing to save lives out at sea.

Bernard Matthews has donated 25 turkeys to the crew at Caister Lifeboat Station as part of an annual tradition.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboat Station, said: "Bernard Matthews drops off turkeys every year at Christmas.

"It is something the crew looks forward to, a 'bootiful' treat for Christmas.

"It means a lot to us all here at the station and we really appreciate it."

The tradition was started more than 30 years ago by the turkey tycoon Bernard Matthews.

A long-standing supporter, who had two lifeboats named after him, Mr Matthews gave tens of thousands of pounds to the charity over many years.

The turkeys were presented by Andrew Sherwood from Bernard Matthew to coxswain Guy Gibson as Father Christmas and a delighted crew and volunteers looked on.