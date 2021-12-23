News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Bootiful' - turkey donation makes lifeboat crew's Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:21 AM December 23, 2021
The turkeys are handed over to Caister Lifeboat Station by Andrew Sherwood of Bernard Matthews

The turkeys are handed over to Caister Lifeboat Station by Andrew Sherwood of Bernard Matthews - Credit: Caister Lifeboat Station

A lifeboat crew have received a "bootiful" Christmas treat as a thank you for continuing to save lives out at sea.

Bernard Matthews has donated 25 turkeys to the crew at Caister Lifeboat Station as part of an annual tradition.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboat Station, said: "Bernard Matthews drops off turkeys every year at Christmas.

"It is something the crew looks forward to, a 'bootiful' treat for Christmas.

"It means a lot to us all here at the station and we really appreciate it."

The tradition was started more than 30 years ago by the turkey tycoon Bernard Matthews.

A long-standing supporter, who had two lifeboats named after him, Mr Matthews gave tens of thousands of pounds to the charity over many years.

The turkeys were presented by Andrew Sherwood from Bernard Matthew to coxswain Guy Gibson as Father Christmas and a delighted crew and volunteers looked on.

Most Read

  1. 1 New company formed to collect bins and clean streets
  2. 2 Bid for food and drink kiosks at clifftop car park
  3. 3 90pc of intensive care Covid patients at Norfolk hospital are unvaccinated
  1. 4 Great Yarmouth landmark hotel has been sold
  2. 5 The Empire Gives Back - free Christmas lunch at Yarmouth venue
  3. 6 Woman made partner photo empty car seats to show he was not having affair
  4. 7 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off
  5. 8 Stolen Great Yarmouth car found burnt out in north Norfolk town
  6. 9 Look who's 40! The Paget to begin birthday celebrations
  7. 10 Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59
Caister-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

2011: Erosion is already evident at Happisburgh, but many people still live close to the edge.

Aerial pictures show extent of erosion on Norfolk coast

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Domas Baksaitis

Teen who died in seafront motorbike crash had taken drugs, inquest hears

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Iron Duke Great Yarmouth

Two operators shortlisted to breathe new life into Iron Duke

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Pawel Martyniak and his father Andre.

Family release new images of missing man as search continues

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon