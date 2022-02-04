Lifeboat for sale on eBay for £400,000

Caister Lifeboat Station's current boat which is currently up for sale on eBay. - Credit: Caister Lifeboat

A fully functioning lifeboat is up for sale on eBay after helping to save lives off Norfolk's coast for 17 years.

Caister Lifeboat Station is making way for its new £2.5m rescue boat.

The upgraded boat, measuring 14m, is being built by Walker Marine Design and will be capable of a top speed of at least 35 knots.

Caister’s coxswain Guy Gibson said it is the product of years of research and design refinement by the team at the station.

The design of Caister Lifeboat Station's new boat. - Credit: Caister Lifeboat

“This boat is going to be impressive because it’s a state-of-the-art boat,” he said. “It features a fully enclosed wheelhouse, a designated survivor's area and all the most up to date electronics and navigation equipment.

“We’ve learned from our current lifeboat and taken the best bits of its design. We’ve also learned from other boats on the market to design and build our new one.

“The Medina has been tailor made for us at Caister, with our beach and our coastline in mind. It will be a first-class asset to saving lives off the Norfolk coast."

Caister Lifeboat's coxswain Guy Gibson. - Credit: Guy Gibson

Mr Gibson and his crew are now working with design engineers on the new launch system and a new tractor – which is included in the total cost.

But first, they are hoping to find a new home for the current lifeboat which has served them for 17 years.

The team has put it on eBay for around £400,000 and this includes the launch system and tractor transport.

Mr Gibson said the sale of the boat will help go towards the cost as well as alterations which are needed to the lifeboat shed and slipway.

Caister Lifeboat Station is preparing to welcome its new £2.5m upgraded boat. - Credit: Caister Lifeboat

“It’s quite an unusual thing to see on eBay, especially that sort of boat,” the 56-year-old said. “We are hoping it goes to another independent lifeboat station and carry on saving live at sea."

The new boat is set to be delivered in the autumn.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service, added: "Our current lifeboat has served us well and carried out many rescues during her time on service.

"The new lifeboat will be purpose built for our needs at Caister. The directors, crew, members and all our volunteers are excited and proud that it will be built in the United Kingdom."