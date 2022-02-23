News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk Haven worker impresses as Michael Bublé on new ITV show

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:02 PM February 23, 2022
The Michael Buble team: Josh, Jack (middle) and Jordan performing on ITV's show Starstruck.

The Michael Bublé team: Josh, Jack (middle) and Jordan performing on ITV's show Starstruck. - Credit: ITV Plc

A 26-year-old holiday park worker from Caister has impressed on ITV's new show Starstruck.

Jack Clarke, who works at Haven Holiday Park, appeared on the programme on Saturday (February 19) and said his experience on the show was "phenomenal".

Hosted by Olly Murs, the singing competition sees four teams of three compete each week to win the vote of the expert judging panel and virtual audience for a place in the final, with a chance to win a potential £50,000.

Mr Clarke said: "It was a weird experience but absolutely fantastic. I loved it.

Starstruck sees four teams of three compete each week to win the vote of an expert judging panel and virtual audience.

"The cast, crew and judges treated us so well. I can't speak highly enough about everyone involved."

With the series' judging panel including the likes of Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford, the programme's twist is that instead of performing as themselves, the singers are transformed into some of the world's biggest acts.

Mr Clarke channeled Michael Bublé, who is set to appear at Blickling Hall later this year, for his performance. 

He said: "It was great to study and research how Michael performs and watch his movements closely to try and replicate him."

Despite not making it through to the next round, the singer, whose nickname is Jazzman, hopes the experience will act as a "springboard" for turning his music into a full-time career.

"The boys I was performing with, Josh and Jordan, have become good friends," he said. "We've said we'll do some gigs together and see how it goes.

"My dad always told me to aim for the stars and I might hit the moon. I just want to perform full-time.

"Performing is my life and hopefully this is the platform that can help me take it further."

Mr Clarke's performance comes after Connie Lamb from Woodbridge appeared on Starstruck.

She performed the Ariana Grande hit One Last Time as part of a team of three.

The 21-year-old said: "It was a really good show actually. Really good fun.

"We filmed it in about March or April last year and we've just been waiting for it to come out."

