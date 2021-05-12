Published: 3:00 PM May 12, 2021

Great schools, the beach at hand and wonderful walks to keep you content all year round - it's no wonder Caister is a hit with people looking for a new home.

The village is believed to have around 9,000 residents as of 2019, but could have many more if the buzz on property website, Rightmove, is anything to go by.

Caister on Sea village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The property site revealed the village was among its six most searched for places, with its 'outstanding' schools and location grabbing potential buyers' interest.

And people there said they weren't surprised in the boom in interest.

Caister fisherman, Jason Miller, 50, said: "Caister is a lovely place, and it’s understandable that people want to move here.

"But, like everywhere, things change. Villages get bigger."

Fisherman at Caister on Sea, Jason Miller. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Miller grew up in Caister and considers himself part of the community.

"The only concern is, the village gets bigger, can the doctors cope? Can the schools cope?" Mr Miller continued.

"And will the younger generation have affordable places to live when they grow up?

"I know everyone is entitled to sell up in London and retire on the coast, but what about the future generation of people who come from here?"

A resident, who did wish to be named, said: "It’s quiet, it's nice, my son’s just moved here from Yarmouth and they’ve found it really, really different.

"It’s nice to know Caister is sought after. We’re definitely not going to move anywhere else."

Jack, 90, and Betty Smith, 88, at Caister on Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Jack and Betty Smith retired to Caister in 2000. The couple had previously lived in London.

"We think Caister is very, very good," Mr Smith, 90, said.

"The prices frighten me a bit. They are very ludicrous," Mr Smith continued.

"We’re not sorry we moved here when we did."

"We’ve always been happy here," Mrs Smith, 88, said.

"There is no comparison to London, that’s why we left. Caister is a very nice place."

Caister on Sea beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Another resident, who also did not wish to be named, said: "I love it. I retired here from Cambridge.

"I have lived here nine years. It has everything you need, really. Shops, beach and I love watching the seals."

The retiree also expressed some concern over Rightmove's announcement: "It’s a bit of a worry that it might grow and grow because they keep building houses, but the infrastructure doesn’t support too many more.

"They’re enlarging the school now, but we still have the same amount of doctors and dentists."

The fishing boats at Caister on Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A business owner, and resident of Caister since 1988, commented: "I love it here.

"Holidaymakers are coming back again. There is great community in Caister, it is a friendly, happy place. Everybody knows each other.

"It’s really nice now, so I can see why it is so popular."

When asked about potential issues with more people relocating to the village, the business owner said: "You can’t stop the force of what is happening. We can protest it, but it won't make much of a difference."

Caister has been a village since at least the year 200. The Roman ruins, which date from that time, were excavated in the 1950s.

Until 1927, Caister's official name was Caister-next-Yarmouth, but it was changed to Caister-on-Sea.

Caister is home to four schools: Caister Infants, nursery school and children's centre, Caister Junior school, and Caister Academy which Ofsted have reviewed as 'good.' John Grant school has been reviewed as 'outstanding.'

A floral feature in the High Street at Caister on Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Caister beach has a 4.5 rating on Trip Advisor, with one recent review stating 'unlike some beaches, this isn't packed with visitors.'

What are your thoughts on Rightmove's recent announcement? Please email james.weeds@archant.co.uk with your comments.