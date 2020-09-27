Video

Great Scott! What are these two DeLoreans doing on the Norfolk coast?

Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN Archant

An estimated 6,500 DeLoreans are still on the road - and two of the cars, best known for a starring role in the Back to the Future films, can be found in a seaside village in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN

The gull-winged vehicles, which won a cult following due to the movies’ popularity, are owned by a pair of brothers, Alex and Tom Denny, who live in Caister.

It was seeing the car on the screen, where at 88mph it broke through the barriers of time, which fired the brothers’ imaginations.

Tom, 27, bought his DeLorean five years ago, importing it from California.

“It’s a classic story. When we were little we saw the films and loved it ever since then,” he said.

Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN

“We’ve always wanted one, it’s been our dream car to own.”

He remembers the first time he saw took his car to his brother’s garage and seeing them side by side.

“That was a bit of a strange time,” he said.

Tom spent three years repairing and refurbishing the car, “getting it to where it is now, where you can drive about and it looks nice, but it’s never done, there is always another job to do”, he said.

Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN

Alex, 30, bought his one year before his younger brother.

“I paid for it and had to wait eight weeks for it to be shipped over, that was scary,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got to the docks and saw it. It looked like a crock but it was my crock and I loved it.

“I drive it as often as I can.”

Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN

Repairing the car took two and a half years as it was “literally taken apart to the last nut and bolt”.

Taking the DeLoreans for a spin around the village is always fun, the brothers said.

“If you’re driving in the car almost every person will look at you and point at you,” Tom said.

“You even find at junctions somebody sees you in it, they let you out first and give you a thumbs-up.

Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN

“It brings joy. It’s all a part of pop culture.”

They are also members of a DeLorean Club which meets up four times a year and drives around before enjoying a meal.

And if their DeLoreans could travel through time?

“I’d go back to 1980 so I can live through the 80s,” Alex said.

Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN Brothers Tom and Alex Denny are big Back To The Future fans and each own a DeLoean car. They often get stopped by admirers when driving around the village. Pictures: BRITTANY & MATHEW WOODMAN

Tom said: “I wouldn’t go far being a petrol head. I’d probably go back to the mid 60s or early 70s in America to check out the gold era of muscle cars.”