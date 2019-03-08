Search

Investigation closed into vandalism at infant school

PUBLISHED: 16:53 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 25 March 2019

Vandals damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School but the investigation has now been closed. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An investigation into the damage caused to tables, chairs and plant containers at a Norfolk infant school has closed.

Vandals targeted furniture on the field at Caister Infant Nursery School between 3.30pm on Friday, February 15 and 8am on Monday, February 25.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said no witnesses had come forward and as a result the case has now been shut with no arrests being made.

If anyone did see suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated they should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Caister Infant Nursery School were approached for comment following the incident.

