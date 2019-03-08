'Everything seemed to be hunky-dory for a while' - Return of Caister pong frustrates residents

The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

An unpleasant odour which residents of a Norfolk village thought had vanished has “unfortunately” returned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

The pong, wafting from the Anglian Water Sewage Treatment plant in Caister, has bothered residents sporadically for years.

Parish council chairman Tony Baker said: “When the wind blows from the south we do tend to get smells from the sewage treatment plant.

“It has been quite bad for the last fortnight.”

He said the parish council has had a number of meeting this year with representatives of Anglian Water and that they will invite the company to attend the next meeting in June to discuss any actions for suppressing the stench.

The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 The Anglia Water Sewage treatment works off the Caister By-pass in Caister, Norfolk. Picture: Steve Parsons Copy: Liz Coates For : GYM © EDP pics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

Cllr Baker said that Anglia Water had fitted a new filter in the plant.

“Everything seemed to be hunky-dory for a while,” he said.

He added: “It's very frustrating for people who live on the southern end of the village, near the stadium and the bypass.”

Previously, residents have kept “stink diaries” documenting every incident but various measures undertaken by the company have failed to conclusively combat the issue.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We're always working to ensure that we're good neighbours within our region and we're keen to address the concerns raised about a recent odour from our Water Recycling Centre at Caister-on-Sea.

“Odours may have been more noticeable over the recent Bank Holiday weekend with the increase in temperature combined with some work on site.

You may also want to watch:

“However, the nature of the work we do means that odours are not uncommon when working with wastewater and we are always trying to minimise instances of this wherever we possibly can.

“Our team is committed to ensuring that odours are kept to an absolute minimum and we are continuing to work alongside the Caister Parish Council to monitor and review the progress of the site.”

Residents who notice unpleasant smells are urged to call 03457 145 145 or email caister@anglianwater.co.uk detailing the location where they smelt the odour, as well as the time and date.