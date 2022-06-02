Hundreds enjoy jubilee picnic in the park
- Credit: Kevin Wood
Hundreds of people have enjoyed the sunshine as they celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Caister.
The seaside village held a picnic in the park and jubilee mini-market event at the playing field this afternoon.
The events will be followed by an evening beach barbecue on the dunes next to the lifeboat station.
The crew will be selling hot food and there will be a licensed bar and music from about 7pm.
And at 9.45pm, a beacon will be lit accompanied by a piper playing a tune specially written for the jubilee.
It is the first time Caister Parish Council and Caister Lifeboat have teamed up to organise an event in the village.
Kevin Wood, who serves on both organisations, said about 1,000 people had attended the playing field picnic in the park and mini-market.
He added: "It went really well and was really busy."
Most Read
- 1 Five confirmed cases of monkeypox in East of England
- 2 Passengers rescued during seal watching trip off Norfolk coast
- 3 'Largest indoor street party' to be held at The Empire
- 4 Woman airlifted to hospital after injury on Norfolk Broads
- 5 Great Yarmouth's Jubilee celebrations kick off at the market
- 6 Great Yarmouth area gears up for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 7 Hotel with 'very negative' Tripadvisor reviews gets go ahead for flats
- 8 Great Yarmouth market place kicks off Jubilee celebrations
- 9 Retired teacher's surprise at MBE recognition for children's services
- 10 Birthday honours: Super knitter from Norfolk awarded BEM
He thanked Karina Russell Tanya and the team at the Rabbit Hutch for their role in the events.