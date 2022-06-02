Hundreds enjoy jubilee picnic in the park

The 'Queen' made an appearance at the picnic in the park in Caister - Credit: Kevin Wood

Hundreds of people have enjoyed the sunshine as they celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Caister.

The seaside village held a picnic in the park and jubilee mini-market event at the playing field this afternoon.

The events will be followed by an evening beach barbecue on the dunes next to the lifeboat station.

Red, white and blue was the order of the day - Credit: Kevin Wood

The crew will be selling hot food and there will be a licensed bar and music from about 7pm.

And at 9.45pm, a beacon will be lit accompanied by a piper playing a tune specially written for the jubilee.

It is the first time Caister Parish Council and Caister Lifeboat have teamed up to organise an event in the village.

The picnic in the park at Caister playing field drew about 1,000 people - Credit: Kevin Wood

Kevin Wood, who serves on both organisations, said about 1,000 people had attended the playing field picnic in the park and mini-market.

He added: "It went really well and was really busy."

A patriotic pooch gets in the jubilee mood at Caister's picnic in the park - Credit: Kevin Wood

He thanked Karina Russell Tanya and the team at the Rabbit Hutch for their role in the events.

The picnic in the park was hailed a success - Credit: Kevin Wood



