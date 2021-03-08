Shops and homes bid for former village police station
- Credit: Google Maps
A former police station on the coast could be transformed into a mixed-use development of shops and houses.
Yare Properties, based in Gorleston, has set its sights on the former barracks in Caister, on the junction of High Street and Croft Road, which was closed in 2017.
The plan would include the demolition of the old police house, with the site redeveloped as a terrace of five three and four-bedroom houses and a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached houses.
The main police station building would be converted into two shops with two two-bedroom flats above.
The station, built in the 1950s, was one of seven police stations lost to the county as part of a police review.
The site has previously been granted planning permission to convert and extend the existing building.
Parking spaces would increase from 10 to 23.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is expected to make a decision on the bid by April 5.
Most Read
- 1 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
- 2 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 3 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
- 4 Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches
- 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 6 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
- 7 Coronavirus jabs rolled out to people aged 56 to 59
- 8 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post
- 9 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
- 10 9 big movies filmed in Norfolk - and why there could be more