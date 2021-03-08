News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shops and homes bid for former village police station

Published: 12:12 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 1:18 PM March 8, 2021
Norfolk Constabulary wants to turn one its axed police stations into homes Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk Constabulary wants to turn one its axed police stations into homes Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

A former police station on the coast could be transformed into a mixed-use development of shops and houses.

Yare Properties, based in Gorleston, has set its sights on the former barracks in Caister, on the junction of High Street and Croft Road, which was closed in 2017.

The plan would include the demolition of the old police house, with the site redeveloped as a terrace of five three and four-bedroom houses and a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached houses.

The main police station building would be converted into two shops with two two-bedroom flats above.

The station, built in the 1950s, was one of seven police stations lost to the county as part of a police review.

The site has previously been granted planning permission to convert and extend the existing building.

Parking spaces would increase from 10 to 23.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is expected to make a decision on the bid by April 5.


