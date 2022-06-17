How the Rabbit Hutch became heart of village life

The Rabbit Hutch was packed for a Queen's Platinum Jubilee event. The venue is a year old next month. - Credit: Karina Payne

A community coffee shop in a costal village will be celebrating its first anniversary next month with a special event.

In July 2021 the Rabbit Hutch sprang into life at Caister's King George V Playing Field.

Caister residents Russell and Tanya Ray took on the mammoth task of reinventing the field's pavilion building by turning it into a coffee shop.

The community coffee shop has gone on to prove a hit with residents who like to meet up for a cuppa and catch up.

Youngsters have fun at the Rabbit Hutch jubilee event - Credit: Karina Payne

The venue has also held events, such as a Queen's Platinum Jubilee children's craft afternoon.

To celebrate its success, on Sunday, July 10 a Fizz and Feast anniversary event will be held between 12pm and 4pm.

People are invited to bring their own picnic and enjoy live music, games and activities.

Children are also being encouraged to come along dressed up as their favourite characters.

The Rabbit Hutch is run with the help of a band of volunteers.

One of them is Karina Green. who is helping to promote the anniversary celebrations.

She said: "The Rabbit Hutch is so much more than a coffee shop. It is a community hub and a lifeline to so many people.

"The Rabbit Hutch is always looking for volunteers so please pop in if you’d like to be a part of this fabulous team."

It is open 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

The anniversary event is sponsored by AJ Trade Plastics LTD which has also supported a number of events and community groups since the Rabbit Hutch opened its doors.

Any monies raised from the July 10 event will go towards improvements at the playing field.

King George V Playing Field is managed by a committee made up of users of the pavilion and field and village residents.

The land is protected by law in perpetuity by Fields in Trust, previously named the National Playing Field Association

It was established by King George V in 1925 and the land is owned and managed by the committee.

Its aim is to provide sporting facilities and open space to the residents of Caister.

On Saturday, June 26 the Caister Carnival will take place on the playing field.