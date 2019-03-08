'We need a light up this road' - Residents' concerns over absent lamppost

Beryl Rafferty, 69, of Drift Road in Caister, is afraid a missing lamppost might cause accidents. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A dangerous lamppost removed from a private road will not be replaced, prompting concerns among residents about possible accidents at night.

The stump of a lamppost on Drift Road in Caister Council. Picture: Daniel Hickey. The stump of a lamppost on Drift Road in Caister Council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council removed the lamppost from Drift Road, Caister, on Monday (September 2) because it had started to lean over after soil from around its base was taken away by builders during work on an adjacent site.

A council spokesperson said: "While the council does maintain lamp posts on private roads, when a lamp post in a private road reaches the end of its serviceable life, the council's policy is to remove it and not replace it."

Peter Cribb, 85, lives opposite the stump of the lamppost which for support had been strapped to a nearby telephone pole.

"When the light is out it's very dark and really it's a security thing, as well as being dangerous," he said.

Peter Cribb, 85, of Drift Road in Caister, said the road is dangerous without a lamppost that was removed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Peter Cribb, 85, of Drift Road in Caister, said the road is dangerous without a lamppost that was removed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The removal leaves the narrow, gravel road with three streetlights, one at the eastern end and two at the other.

Beryl Rafferty, 69, said: "I'm not pleased about it, we need a light up this road.

"It's a dark road and it's not a good road."

She said an accident could happen.

Drift Road in Caister. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Drift Road in Caister. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

"People use the road as a shortcut to the beach or go to the shops, so there are always people walking up and down the road," Ms Rafferty said.

Derek Bircher, who lives on the road, used to own the land on which the lamppost was located.

He said a condition of the planning permission for his house was that the lamppost was to be moved two feet to the west, to allow access to the house, but was not to be removed.

He since sold land next to his house to a local developer, who built a bungalow.

He said: "I don't see why we should pay our council tax.

"Residents are up in arms about it."

He said when the nearby pub, The Centurion, closes at night, "gangs of people walk up the road".

The council said: "If residents would like a replacement then they would be responsible for sourcing the funding.

"This policy is applied consistently across the borough.

"Even if the lamp post were on borough council or highways land, any replacement would be on a case-by-case basis."