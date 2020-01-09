Search

Advanced search

'Please do not let this happen' - Villagers plea over 665 homes bid

PUBLISHED: 15:49 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 09 January 2020

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 665 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 665 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Archant

More than 100 people have fired off multiple objections over plans to build 665 homes in a seaside village.

Magnolia Gardens off Jack Chase Way in Caister will put pressure on a population which is already "at breaking point" according to one householder writing on the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's online planning portal.

The estate being proposed by Persimmon Homes includes provision for a new school, community centre, and health centre.

But it has lead to a chorus of concern in the village where residents fear "horrendous" traffic, loss of character, and an increase in the dreaded "Caister pong" coming from the sewage treatment works.

No objection has been raise over highways issues, although Norfolk County Council is concerned about the potential loss of sand and gravel which lies under the site and is a much-needed resource, especially for the building trade.

In a letter the authority calls for a probe into the quality of the minerals, and whether they could be extracted before building takes place.

Meanwhile more than 100 people have overwhelmingly objected to the scheme.

One person said "not enough thought" was being given to the plans which would impact on roads, schools, and health services.

Another said: "Turning the bypass into a regular road is a crazy concept. Caister village will become a rat run.

You may also want to watch:

"Where will the bypass traffic go? Through the village - unbelievable."

One woman wrote: "Live in Caister all my life, a beautiful village which has grown too big in my eyes.

"It will be awful if this goes ahead. Please do not let this happen."

The proposal that all trees be removed along the bypass also drew criticism with one person tagging it "disgusting and unnecessary".

Another said "poor decisions" were being made by people who wouldn't have to live with it on their doorstep.

Issues around security and privacy were also raised, as well as environmental concerns to do with loss of farmland, trees, pollution, affect on wildlife - and all in a village that was "bursting at the seams."

Planning documents show an entrance avenue at the north end, a central green space and corridor, and village greens.

A design and access statement forming part of the application says: "Residential development on the site is considered to be an entirely suitable use constituting a logical extension to the settlement of Caister-on-sea."

People have until Monday January 13 to have their say.

View the documents by visiting the council's planning portal here.

Related articles

Most Read

Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Most Read

Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Two of Norfolk’s MPs to be quizzed on BBC Question Time this evening

Clive Lewis and Brandon Lewis are appearing on BBC Question Time this evening. Pictures: Archant

Overseas stars fly in for Indoor Bowls championship action

Greg Harlow and Beverley Polatinsky taking part at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort. Picture: Dom Hemp.

‘Please do not let this happen’ - Villagers plea over 665 homes bid

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 665 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Police dog back at work after horror injury

Norfolk police dog Gizmo has returned to work after sustaining a 'significant injury' while on duty. Picture: Norfolk Police.

The full cost of propping up Winter Gardens revealed

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists