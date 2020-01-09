'Please do not let this happen' - Villagers plea over 665 homes bid

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 665 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes Archant

More than 100 people have fired off multiple objections over plans to build 665 homes in a seaside village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Magnolia Gardens off Jack Chase Way in Caister will put pressure on a population which is already "at breaking point" according to one householder writing on the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's online planning portal.

The estate being proposed by Persimmon Homes includes provision for a new school, community centre, and health centre.

But it has lead to a chorus of concern in the village where residents fear "horrendous" traffic, loss of character, and an increase in the dreaded "Caister pong" coming from the sewage treatment works.

No objection has been raise over highways issues, although Norfolk County Council is concerned about the potential loss of sand and gravel which lies under the site and is a much-needed resource, especially for the building trade.

In a letter the authority calls for a probe into the quality of the minerals, and whether they could be extracted before building takes place.

Meanwhile more than 100 people have overwhelmingly objected to the scheme.

One person said "not enough thought" was being given to the plans which would impact on roads, schools, and health services.

Another said: "Turning the bypass into a regular road is a crazy concept. Caister village will become a rat run.

You may also want to watch:

"Where will the bypass traffic go? Through the village - unbelievable."

One woman wrote: "Live in Caister all my life, a beautiful village which has grown too big in my eyes.

"It will be awful if this goes ahead. Please do not let this happen."

The proposal that all trees be removed along the bypass also drew criticism with one person tagging it "disgusting and unnecessary".

Another said "poor decisions" were being made by people who wouldn't have to live with it on their doorstep.

Issues around security and privacy were also raised, as well as environmental concerns to do with loss of farmland, trees, pollution, affect on wildlife - and all in a village that was "bursting at the seams."

Planning documents show an entrance avenue at the north end, a central green space and corridor, and village greens.

A design and access statement forming part of the application says: "Residential development on the site is considered to be an entirely suitable use constituting a logical extension to the settlement of Caister-on-sea."

People have until Monday January 13 to have their say.

View the documents by visiting the council's planning portal here.