Traffic delays on major road due to burst water main

James Weeds

Published: 4:41 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 5:43 PM June 11, 2021
Water on Caister Road

Traffic delays on Caister Road due to a burst water main. - Credit: James Weeds

Traffic delays are continuing on Caister Road as traffic has gone down to one lane in both directions following a burst water main.

Cars are backed up to Lawn Avenue in one direction and to Caister bypass in another.

The burst water main was reported to Essex and Suffolk Water at 12.15pm today.

Police have closed one lane on both sides of Caister road.

Two Essex and Suffolk engineers were on the scene, while Norfolk constabulary monitored traffic on the other side of the road.


A spokesperson from Essex & Suffolk Water said: “We had a significant burst to one of our 24-inch water mains on Caister Road.

“Our engineers are on site and have isolated the burst.

“We are working with the local authorities, and the police are in the area helping to manage traffic flow.

"The road is currently down to one lane in both directions.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused as we work hard to return things back to normal.”

Follow updates on Twitter via @eswater_care.

