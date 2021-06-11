Traffic delays on major road due to burst water main
- Credit: James Weeds
Traffic delays are continuing on Caister Road as traffic has gone down to one lane in both directions following a burst water main.
Cars are backed up to Lawn Avenue in one direction and to Caister bypass in another.
The burst water main was reported to Essex and Suffolk Water at 12.15pm today.
Police have closed one lane on both sides of Caister road.
Two Essex and Suffolk engineers were on the scene, while Norfolk constabulary monitored traffic on the other side of the road.
A spokesperson from Essex & Suffolk Water said: “We had a significant burst to one of our 24-inch water mains on Caister Road.
“Our engineers are on site and have isolated the burst.
Most Read
- 1 Police and fire crews at house blaze next to hospital
- 2 'No mask, no entry' - Cinema defends policy after turning away customers
- 3 Room with a dragon's view: Inside Norfolk's first wizard-themed hotel
- 4 Will Gorleston's splashpad open this summer?
- 5 Flooded road causes disruption to bus services and drivers
- 6 Woman in her 60s dies following Gorleston fire
- 7 Renewed bid for 665 homes in seaside village
- 8 Cocktails and coasters at theme park with tropical twist
- 9 A47 driver stopped over unsafe scrap metal load
- 10 'Range' boost as seaside town adds more electric car charging points
“We are working with the local authorities, and the police are in the area helping to manage traffic flow.
"The road is currently down to one lane in both directions.
“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused as we work hard to return things back to normal.”
Follow updates on Twitter via @eswater_care.