Driver hospitalised after two-car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:43 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 19 February 2020

A man has been hospitalised after a crash in Great Yarmouth on February 19. Picture: Google Maps.

A man has been hospitalised after a crash in Great Yarmouth on February 19. Picture: Google Maps.

A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash.

Norfolk Police were called just after 1pm on Wednesday (February 19) to reports of a collision on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth.

Police have said one man was injured, having suffered a laceration to his arm.

One of the drivers was hospitalised, officers said.

East of England Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at around 1.10pm.

One ambulance attended and the crew treated a male patient at the scene before taking him to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care.

The fire service sent two appliances and crews made the scene safe.

The road was blocked but cleared by 2.30pm.

