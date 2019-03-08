'I'm fed up it keeps happening' - Sign for 'hidden' Norfolk shop smashed yet again

A sign that leads to a 'hidden' Norfolk shop has been smashed for the third time. Picture: Sarah Hogarth. Archant

A Norfolk shop owner is "fed up" after a sign advertising her out-of-the-way business was vandalised not for the first, or the second, but the third time.

The Hogarths opened the angling shop in Caister in July 2018 after Sarah, 54, took early retirement from her work as an NHS nurse and Julian, 51, left his job at Bird's Eye. The Hogarths opened the angling shop in Caister in July 2018 after Sarah, 54, took early retirement from her work as an NHS nurse and Julian, 51, left his job at Bird's Eye.

Branford Angling in Caister was opened by Sarah and Julian Hogarth on July 3 last year - but four days later the sign was damaged.

It was trashed again in February.

And on Tuesday (June 4) it was smashed once more.

"I'm just a bit fed up that it keeps happening," Mrs Hogarth said.

She explained that people associate the sign with the shop.

"When we're open the sign is there, and if there isn't a sign there, like today (June 5), business has been slow, so it does affect business."

The shop is at the bottom of Branford Road, where there is not a lot of footfall, so the owners had placed the sign at the top of the road.

After the latest vandalism, the culprit's mother came forward, promising to pay for the damage from her son's pocket money.

Mrs Hogarth now has mixed feelings about replacing the sign, for fear it will be smashed again.

She said: "Even though I'd rather not put a sign back, I have no choice.

She added: "It's disheartening when you get something nice, bright and jolly and they smash it because they can."