Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK

People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A seaside resort in Norfolk is one of the most sought-after in the UK, according to a property website.

Rightmove has revealed the villages across the country that were trending with househunters last month, and claiming third spot was Caister.

The village, with a population of approximately 9,000, is known for its sweep of sandy beaches and its lifeboating history, as well as a Roman fort from the year 200.

The Never Turn Back in Caister on Sea. Picture: Thomas Chapman - Credit: Archant

Rightmove compares the volumes of people inquiring about homes for sale with the number of available properties and the general size of villages to work out which places are most in demand.

The average price tag on a home in Caister, described by Rightmove as a "staycation hotspot", is just over £231,000, up from £219,000 a year ago.

Dan Crawley, director of Aldreds, an estate agents based in Great Yarmouth, said: "Caister is a very big place for a village and also a very convenient place to live.

"And being by the sea, it gets a huge amount of relocators, for retirement, often people who have holidayed there through their lives," he added.

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

At the top of the list was Boston Spa in West Yorkshire, with Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire coming second.







