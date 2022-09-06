Dog owners warned over potential outbreak of deadly virus

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A coastal vets is warning people to take extra care of their dogs after a suspected virus outbreak.

The warning comes from Caister Vets which says it has seen "a few different parvo cases" in dogs coming into the practice suggesting the virus "might be around the local area".

The main symptoms to look out are diarrhoea, vomiting (non stop), not keeping anything down, and lethargy as it attacks the intestines and stops the dog from absorbing nutrients.

People whose pets are not up to date with their annual vaccines are being urged to be extra cautious, as the virus is aggressive and dangerous.

According to the Blue Cross parvo is highly contagious and spreads very easily around dogs.

The virus is hardy and can survive on grass, shoes or clothing for months. Dogs can contract it by sniffing another dog’s poo and when out for a walk.

The disease can be fatal and vaccination is the best defence.