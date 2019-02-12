Search

Woman must lose three stone before dog charity skydive

PUBLISHED: 14:51 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 19 February 2019

Wendy Durham, from Caister, is doing a charity skydive to raise money for dogs who have been neglected by their owners. Picture: Wendy Durham

Wendy Durham, from Caister, is doing a charity skydive to raise money for dogs who have been neglected by their owners. Picture: Wendy Durham

Archant

A woman whose love of dogs helped her battle depression is hoping to repay the favour by jumping out of a plane - but she must go on a crash diet first.

Miss Durham has been fostering dogs for the last three years which has helped to ease her anxiety issues. Picture: Wendy DurhamMiss Durham has been fostering dogs for the last three years which has helped to ease her anxiety issues. Picture: Wendy Durham

Wendy Durham, 45, from Caister, will take part in a skydive in June with all proceeds going to two dog sanctuaries - The dogs nobody wants and Cristina Blaj.

Both charities look after and rehome abandoned dogs which Miss Durham claims are “left to die” in Eastern European countries including Romania and Hungary.

But as well as tackling her dislike of heights, Miss Durham will also have to shed three stone in order to meet health and safety regulations set by sky dive operators.

Miss Durham has been fostering dogs for three years which has helped to ease her anxiety issues she has battled all her life.

The temporary care she provides has also played a vital role in finding a loving home for several of her canine companions.

Having be made aware of the appalling abuse dogs in Romania get subjected to she made it her mission to make a difference to their lives.

The 45-year-old said dogs are treated as “vermin” and are either taken into shelter or killed.

“It is heartbreaking to hear the disgusting way dogs are treated over there,” she said.

“They have brought so much joy to my life so I wanted to help them in some way.”

Miss Durham set herself the challenge knowing both her mental and physical capabilities would be tested to the extreme.

“The skydive will be difficult because I do not like heights but losing the weight will be the real challenge,” she said.

Having joined Slimming World two weeks ago she has already shifted six and a half pounds but admitted it had been tough going.

Miss Durham will have to raise £250 to do the skydive and is holding a jumble sale at Caister council hall to help her hit that target.

She will be selling a variety of clothes and toys from 2 to 4pm on Saturday, February 23.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring the 45-year-old or donating money to the two charities should contact Miss Durham on 07486 659144.

