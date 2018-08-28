Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA PA Archive/PA Images

An Anglian Combination League football match was abandoned in the 78th minute when a player was taken to hospital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So close to an @caisterfc1 full house, great wins for the reserves and development sides but sadly an abandoned game for the 1st team at 3-3 , best wishes to @willetts420 after a serious injury #CMNTB #GodblesstheNHS — Alan Peace (@CaisterAlPeace) December 1, 2018

Caister reserves player Adam Willet was knocked out during the Saturday match against Beccles while heading the ball following a corner kick.

Caister club secretary Danny Paker said: “He went up for a header and landed awkwardly and was knocked unconscious. When he came around he had pins and needles up his spine.”

As a precaution Mr Willet was taken to hospital, and was released the next morning.

Mr Parker said: “He’s fine now, just very sore. I hope the league will try for a re-match, as the score was 3-3 at the time it was abandoned, and there were about 15 minutes to play with injury time. It’s quite an important match as Caister are looking to win the league.”

Caister are currently at the top of the league table with 28 points.