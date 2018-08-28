Search

Advanced search

Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

PUBLISHED: 13:27 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 02 December 2018

A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

An Anglian Combination League football match was abandoned in the 78th minute when a player was taken to hospital.

Caister reserves player Adam Willet was knocked out during the Saturday match against Beccles while heading the ball following a corner kick.

Caister club secretary Danny Paker said: “He went up for a header and landed awkwardly and was knocked unconscious. When he came around he had pins and needles up his spine.”

As a precaution Mr Willet was taken to hospital, and was released the next morning.

Mr Parker said: “He’s fine now, just very sore. I hope the league will try for a re-match, as the score was 3-3 at the time it was abandoned, and there were about 15 minutes to play with injury time. It’s quite an important match as Caister are looking to win the league.”

Caister are currently at the top of the league table with 28 points.

Other News

Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

58 minutes ago Sophie Smith
A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

An Anglian Combination League football match was abandoned in the 78th minute when a player was taken to hospital.

Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister

09:28 Joseph Norton
Emergency services attended a car crash on the Caister Bypass on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.

Video Does Great Yarmouth have a knife problem?

07:30 Joseph Norton
Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest areas in Norfolk. Picture: Antony Kelly

Residents living in a Norfolk borough which in the last two weeks has seen a pupil take a knife into a primary school and a man confronted by a masked attacker armed with a knife have been reassured they live in a ‘safe area’.

Buses to replace trains on major routes from Norwich

07:27 Bethany Whymark
A number of Greater Anglia services to and from Norwich railway station will be replaced by buses on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Buses will replace trains on transport routes across Norfolk today (Sunday).

Most Read

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Thu, 15:35 Joseph Norton
Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A new vibrant bar which specialises in cocktails and encourages people to express themselves will open in Norfolk on Friday.

Read more
Instagram

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Tue, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Updated Three arrested after muggers on mopeds tried to rob woman in Great Yarmouth park

Fri, 10:56 Dan Grimmer
Three people have been arrested after an 'incident' in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three teenagers have been arrested in Great Yarmouth after an incident which saw police dogs and the force’s drone used.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Parents’ shock as pupil brings knife into Norfolk primary school

Wed, 17:34 Joseph Norton
St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Parents have described their shock after a pupil in key stage two brought a knife into a Norfolk primary school.

Read more

Armed robber scared off by dogs after demanding car keys and watch in quiet rural lane

Wed, 16:34 Liz Coates
Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps

A man armed with a knife attempted to take the watch and car from another man as he pulled up in a leafy country lane.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy