Gorleston woman who lost four stone opens slimming centre
PUBLISHED: 13:27 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 19 February 2019
Archant
A woman who lost four stone has decided to launch a slimming business.
Jo Hamilton, 32, from Gorleston, completed a low-calorie diet last month, losing the weight over six months, and now wants to share her experience with others.
She will work with her friend and mentor, Jenna Graves, when they open the centre on the Harfreys industrial estate on March 9 with an open day.
The programme, based on the 1:1 Cambridge diet, will offer one-to-one consultation and support, with participants able to speak with someone who has been through the experience.
Followers of the diet consume 600 to 1500 calories a day, principally in liquids, meal replacement bars, soups and smoothies.
Ms Hamilton said the centre hopes to help people with their own weight-related challenges.
People are invited to the centre between 1pm and 4pm on March 9 for samples of products and a free BMI check.