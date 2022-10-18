Can you help find a home for 'Catdashian' kittens Kourtney, Khloe and Kim?

'Catdashians', Kourtney, Khloe and Kim are three five-month-old kittens looking for a forever home - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

'Catdashian' kittens Kourtney, Khloe and Kim are among several furry felines desperately looking for a new home in Norfolk.

East Coast Pets has issued an appeal looking for help as it has been left "bursting" with many animals which need rehoming.

1. The Catdashians

The 'Catdashians', Kourtney, Khloe and Kim, may be a bit cheeky but they are "super purrfect kittens", according to East Coast Pets.

The trio are about four to five months old and can be rehomed together or separately to the right forever homes.

Eight-year-old Ella is looking for a new home - Credit: East Coast Pets

2. Ella

Ella is just eight years old and is a quiet, independent cat who likes to be around people as much as her personal space.

She was rehomed earlier in the year but was sadly returned after her owner's health suddenly deteriorated and could no longer care for her.

She would be happiest in an adult-only home with no other pets.

Brother and sister Wednesday and Pugsley hope to find a home together - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

3. Wednesday and Pugsley

Brother and sister Wednesday and Pugsley are just eight months old. They came to the rescue centre after their owner got in touch as they could no longer afford to look after them.

They have now been neutered and are looking for a forever home together.

Cindy is a friendly and loving cat but was recently abandoned in Great Yarmouth - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

4. Cindy

Cindy is a friendly and loving cat but was recently abandoned in a box in Great Yarmouth along with her kittens last month.

She is booked in to be spayed soon and is looking for a new home offering stability and care following her ordeal.

Brother and sister Dorothy and Stanley are twelve years old and were left behind after their owner moved into a care home - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

5. Dorothy and Stanley

Brother and sister Dorothy and Stanley are 12 years old and were left behind after their owner moved into a care home.

They are currently in a foster home and despite being shy initially, are slowly becoming more confident and would be happy once they find their forever home.

Dingle is a "sweet and handsome" boy who doesn't like other animals so will need to be the only pet in the home - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

6. Dingle

Dingle came into the care of East Coast Pet Rescue along with his brother after being advertised 'free to a good home' on Facebook.

His brother had a "terribly infected" wound which required treatment but he has since recovered and found a forever home.

Dingle is a "sweet and handsome" boy who doesn't like other animals so will need to be the only pet in the home.

He is on a special diet which is not difficult or expensive and needs to find a new home as soon as possible as he will soon be relocated to a cattery among other cats - an environment he will not cope well in.

If you are interested in offering any of these rescue animals a second chance and a new home, email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com or call 07555 928 600