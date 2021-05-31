'The best we could ever have hoped for' - fundraiser for mother's bucket list
- Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY
A community pulled together for a fundraiser aiming to help a mother-of-three with terminal cancer tick goals off her bucket list.
Mother-of-three Michaela Shearn, 45, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January.
She had originally been diagnosed with breast cancer, but after a left mastectomy, a follow-up scan showed that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, nerves and bones.
Being given a prognosis of up to three years to live, Mrs Shearn now wants to make the most of the time she has left with her family.
“I appreciate life. Just the little things, like family time, mean the world to me,” Mrs Shearn said.
Mrs Shearn's sister, Amy Crittenden, decided to help and planned a festival-themed fundraiser event outside her place of work, Hair 4 U on Regent Road on Sunday.
Mrs Crittenden, 32, said: "Michaela means the world to me and all I want to do is show her how much she is loved.
"There were times in our lives when we couldn’t see each other.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services called to Great Yarmouth medical incident
- 2 'It's been brilliant' - families reunite in Yarmouth over sunny weekend
- 3 Couple restoring 230-year-old windmill into family home
- 4 18 brilliant things to do on a day out in Great Yarmouth
- 5 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
- 6 From market stall to restaurant: How does Coral Bay's food measure up?
- 7 See inside seafront cat cafe with a joyous vintage vibe
- 8 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
- 9 91-year-old's knitted Sandringham to be exhibited in Norwich this month
- 10 Busking in the sunshine - new Yarmouth summer festival begins
"We’ve rekindled [our relationship] over the past seven years and we’re now really close.
"But, it feels like we’re on borrowed time and I really want to make the most of our time together.”
At the event, there was a raffle with items donated from local businesses, a cake and bake sale, as well as the Charlie Chaplin living statue performer.
Mrs Shearn said: "I've got three beautiful children and a beautiful partner, and my beautiful sister is raising money for me to have memories with my beautiful children.
"There's lots of things I would like to do on my bucket list.
"Number one, meet Ed Sheeran and shake his hand.
"And I want lovely memories with my children."
Mark Roberts, owner of Hair 4 U, also helped with the fundraiser by providing his shop as a venue for the raffle and using his contacts to help provide gifts.
Mr Roberts said: "This is the best we could ever have hoped for for Michaela.
"It couldn't have gone better.
"Everybody's helped us out and now we can help Michaela do the things on her bucket list."
Mrs Shearn added: "I would like to thank everybody. It's very appreciated.
"What everybody has done has been very special to my heart. Thank you kindly."