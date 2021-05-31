'The best we could ever have hoped for' - fundraiser for mother's bucket list

Published: 11:06 AM May 31, 2021

- Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

A community pulled together for a fundraiser aiming to help a mother-of-three with terminal cancer tick goals off her bucket list.

Sisters, Amy Crittenden and Michaela Shearn at the fundraising event. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Mother-of-three Michaela Shearn, 45, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January.

She had originally been diagnosed with breast cancer, but after a left mastectomy, a follow-up scan showed that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, nerves and bones.

Being given a prognosis of up to three years to live, Mrs Shearn now wants to make the most of the time she has left with her family.

“I appreciate life. Just the little things, like family time, mean the world to me,” Mrs Shearn said.



Mrs Shearn's sister, Amy Crittenden, decided to help and planned a festival-themed fundraiser event outside her place of work, Hair 4 U on Regent Road on Sunday.

Hairdresser Amy Crittenden decorated children’s hair with sparkly glitter as part of a fundraiser for her sister Michaela Shearn who is suffering from terminal cancer. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Mrs Crittenden, 32, said: "Michaela means the world to me and all I want to do is show her how much she is loved.

"There were times in our lives when we couldn’t see each other.

"We’ve rekindled [our relationship] over the past seven years and we’re now really close.

"But, it feels like we’re on borrowed time and I really want to make the most of our time together.”

At the event, there was a raffle with items donated from local businesses, a cake and bake sale, as well as the Charlie Chaplin living statue performer.

A street performer helped to draw in the crowds at a fundraiser for terminal cancer patient Michaela Shearn on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Mrs Shearn said: "I've got three beautiful children and a beautiful partner, and my beautiful sister is raising money for me to have memories with my beautiful children.

"There's lots of things I would like to do on my bucket list.

"Number one, meet Ed Sheeran and shake his hand.

"And I want lovely memories with my children."

Mark Roberts, owner of Hair 4 U, also helped with the fundraiser by providing his shop as a venue for the raffle and using his contacts to help provide gifts.

Mark Roberts said: "This is the best we could ever have hoped for for Michaela. It couldn't have gone better." - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Mr Roberts said: "This is the best we could ever have hoped for for Michaela.

"It couldn't have gone better.

"Everybody's helped us out and now we can help Michaela do the things on her bucket list."

Mrs Shearn added: "I would like to thank everybody. It's very appreciated.

"What everybody has done has been very special to my heart. Thank you kindly."

Michaela Shearn and Amy Crittenden - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY