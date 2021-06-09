Residents' shock at £250,000 cannabis farm uncovered by police
- Credit: James Weeds
Residents in a street where cannabis with a street value of more than £250,000 was seized have said they never suspected a thing.
More than 300 cannabis plants with an approximate street value of more than £250,000 were seized across two neighbouring homes in Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth, on Tuesday, June 8.
Officers were called to reports of suspicious behaviour at an address in the street at around 3.45am.
Police discovered more than 300 cannabis plants spread across two homes next door to each other, along with hydroponic equipment.
A man, aged in his 30s and from Great Yarmouth, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.
Police at the scene said that despite the amount of the Class B drug found on the premises, it was an "unsophisticated operation".
Also inside the property were two dogs belonging to the suspect.
The dogs were well-fed and plans for their care have been put into place.
Colin Kimber, a resident of Admiralty Road, said: "We were in the dark about what was going on until the police showed up."
Mr Kimber's wife, Tina, said: "We never had any issues."
One neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous said: "Normally with that, you can smell it a mile off. But I didn't know anything until I saw the police yesterday."
The suspect has been released under investigation.