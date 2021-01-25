Shock as cannabis factory found in quiet Broads' village

Published: 5:08 PM January 25, 2021

Some of the cannabis plants uncovered at a derelict house in Stokesby. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A cannabis factory has been uncovered in one of the Norfolk Broads' most scenic villages.

Police have confirmed they were called to Croft Hill in Stokesby on Friday (January 22) shortly before 3pm following reports a cannabis factory had been discovered in a derelict property.

A cannabis factory has been uncovered in rural Stokesby, popular with boaters drawn by its waterside pub and shop. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Officers attended and discovered five rooms being used to grow 74 cannabis plants and 35 seedlings.

Stuart Ward, chairman of Stokesby with Herringby Parish Council, said news of the discovery was "a real surprise" and "a bit of a shock" in a quiet backwater where no-one would expect one to be.

He said Croft Hill was an area comprising mainly local authority homes, some of which were now in private ownership.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



