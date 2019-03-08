Investigations ongoing into discovery of £40,000 worth of cannabis in town centre raid
PUBLISHED: 15:42 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 29 July 2019
Police are continuing with attempts to track down criminals who had grown more than £40,000 worth of cannabis in a town centre house.
Officers from Norfolk Police made the discovery at a property in Nelson Road North, Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, June 18.
More than 60 plants of cannabis were found in a room upstairs but nobody was in the house.
Two other rooms in the three bedroom property on Nelson Road North, had also been kitted out with equipment to grow cannabis.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said no arrests had been made but investigations were ongoing.
At the time, Sergeant Hogan of the neighbourhood policing team described the raid as successful.
He said: "Anything we can do to disrupt the work of criminals is a positive.
"Thanks to this raid they will have lost a significant amount of money.
"We have found the work of criminals at an early stage which is fairly unusual."
Police conducted the raid off the back of community intelligence.