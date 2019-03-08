Investigations ongoing into discovery of £40,000 worth of cannabis in town centre raid

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Police are continuing with attempts to track down criminals who had grown more than £40,000 worth of cannabis in a town centre house.

A filtering system in one of the rooms. Picture: Joseph Norton A filtering system in one of the rooms. Picture: Joseph Norton

Officers from Norfolk Police made the discovery at a property in Nelson Road North, Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, June 18.

More than 60 plants of cannabis were found in a room upstairs but nobody was in the house.

Two other rooms in the three bedroom property on Nelson Road North, had also been kitted out with equipment to grow cannabis.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said no arrests had been made but investigations were ongoing.

Three rooms in the house had been kitted out to grow cannabis. Picture: Joseph Norton Three rooms in the house had been kitted out to grow cannabis. Picture: Joseph Norton

At the time, Sergeant Hogan of the neighbourhood policing team described the raid as successful.

He said: "Anything we can do to disrupt the work of criminals is a positive.

"Thanks to this raid they will have lost a significant amount of money.

"We have found the work of criminals at an early stage which is fairly unusual."

Police conducted the raid off the back of community intelligence.