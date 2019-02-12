Police called to suspected burglary in Great Yarmouth house find cannabis plants

Police called to reports of a suspected burglary in Great Yarmouth have found cannabis plants in a house.

When officers went to the address they found a number of cannabis plants.

The house on Rampart Road has been sealed off while forensic officers inspect the scene.

Police had initially been called to reports of a burglary at the house at 1.30am on Friday (February 15).

When officers went to the address they found a number of cannabis plants.

Thirty minutes later police stopped a car on Suffolk Road and arrested four men on suspicion of the alleged burglary.

The men are now in custody.

One of them, in his 20s, is from Gorleston.

The other three men, all from Middlesex, are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Two police forensic vans are now parked outside the building, which remains sealed off while a CSI team inspects the premises.

A woman who lives on the street said she was still awake last night when she heard “a hell of a load of banging going on”.

The arrested men are in custody in Great Yarmouth police station.

More to follow.