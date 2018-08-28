Search

Tip-off leads police to cannabis factory in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:50 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 10 January 2019

Police in Great Yarmouth have found some 30 plants being grown at a house in Great Yarmouth Picture: GY Police

GY Police

Some 30 cannabis plants were found growing in a house in Great Yarmouth after a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers were called to a house in Albion Road after someone discovered the plants being grown using hydroponic equipment on Wednesday.

No-one has been arrested and investigations are on-going.

Officers tweeted about the find, describing the crop as “a large amount.”

In the same social media post, referring to a different incident, they said two men aged 21 and 27 had been arrested for having Class A drugs on them.

