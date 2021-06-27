Captain Tom homage among displays at village scarecrow festival
- Credit: Simon Crutchley
Homages to Captain Sir Tom Moore and NHS workers were featured as a popular scarecrow festival returned.
The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned at the weekend, with homes across the village taking part.
The event, which was postponed in 2020, was also raising money for the local community with dozens of scarecrows and decorated houses, as well as a number of garden and garage sales.
Organiser Laura Masterson said: "The festival has gone really well under the circumstances, and we have had quite a few people around.
"We have had over 40 scarecrows, including Captain Tom which has been everyone's favourite, and a spitfire made out of pompoms and resting on a bed of 1,200 knitted poppies.
You may also want to watch:
"Ealing House care home have also made four scarecrows into a vaccine centre.
"Whatever we raise will be put back into the village to see what people want.
Most Read
- 1 New cocktail bar open in hopes of "restarting the nightlife"
- 2 TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach
- 3 Cocktail and coffee bar to open 'for those who don't want rowdy pub'
- 4 'Booked up but no staff': Tourism bosses' new problem
- 5 CCTV of strangled Yarmouth woman released as murder probe continues
- 6 'He hasn't broken any rules '- Norfolk MP defends Matt Hancock
- 7 'You could have killed him' - Man jailed for kicking unconscious victim
- 8 'Everyone should consider it' - Hundreds attend 'grab a jab' sessions
- 9 Bomb disposal team swoops after 'unexploded device' found in house
- 10 E-scooters seized by police in town centre
"We haven't been able to do the stalls on The Green this year, but hopefully everything will be back to normal next year."