Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Captain Tom homage among displays at village scarecrow festival

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:21 PM June 27, 2021   
The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

Homages to Captain Sir Tom Moore and NHS workers were featured as a popular scarecrow festival returned.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned at the weekend, with homes across the village taking part.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

The event, which was postponed in 2020, was also raising money for the local community with dozens of scarecrows and decorated houses, as well as a number of garden and garage sales.

Organiser Laura Masterson said: "The festival has gone really well under the circumstances, and we have had quite a few people around.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

"We have had over 40 scarecrows, including Captain Tom which has been everyone's favourite, and a spitfire made out of pompoms and resting on a bed of 1,200 knitted poppies.

"Ealing House care home have also made four scarecrows into a vaccine centre.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

"Whatever we raise will be put back into the village to see what people want.

"We haven't been able to do the stalls on The Green this year, but hopefully everything will be back to normal next year."

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley


