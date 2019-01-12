Search

Two people freed from vehicle following horsebox and car crash

12 January, 2019 - 17:13
Hydraulic equipment was used to free two people following a crash between a car and a horsebox on the A47.

Fire crews from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Sprowston were called to the scene at North Burlingham at about 12.44pm on Saturday.

The crash happened near to the A47’s junction with The Windle, just east of Acle, in the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway.

Norfolk fire service said its crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free two casualties.

A surface rescue boat team from Carrow was also called to assist, however a fire service spokesman said this was to help with a horse in the horsebox.

Photographs of the scene show a white car with its roof removed.

A Norfolk police spokesman said three people suffered “slight injuries”.

