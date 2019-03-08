Search

A47 carriageway closed after car crashes into Gorleston roundabout

PUBLISHED: 14:44 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 13 March 2019

Motorists are facing delays on the A47 in Gorleston after a car crashed into the Beacon park roundabout on March 13. Picture: Archant.

Motorists are facing delays on the A47 in Gorleston after a car crashed into the Beacon park roundabout on March 13. Picture: Archant.

Archant

Motorists are facing delays on the A47 after a car crashed into a roundabout.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and air ambulance were sent to Hopton and a man was taken to hospital.

East Anglia Ambulance service had been called at 1.56pm today (March 13) with reports of a collision.

A car had collided with the central island of the Beacon Park roundabout, police have said.

Officers are still at the scene and expected to close the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway of the A47 at the Hopton roundabout.

One man has been taken to James Paget Hospital.

Check our live traffic map for more information.

