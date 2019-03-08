Updated
A47 carriageway closed after car crashes into Gorleston roundabout
PUBLISHED: 14:44 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 13 March 2019
Motorists are facing delays on the A47 after a car crashed into a roundabout.
An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and air ambulance were sent to Hopton and a man was taken to hospital.
East Anglia Ambulance service had been called at 1.56pm today (March 13) with reports of a collision.
A car had collided with the central island of the Beacon Park roundabout, police have said.
Officers are still at the scene and expected to close the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway of the A47 at the Hopton roundabout.
One man has been taken to James Paget Hospital.
