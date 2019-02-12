Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree in Mill Road, Burgh Castle on Thursday morning. Picture: Ralph Emmerson Archant

A driver has escaped without injuries after his car crashed into a tree in a Norfolk village.

Police were called about the collision in Mill Road, Burgh Castle at 8.30am but did not attend the incident.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a silver Ford Fiesta collided with a tree but the driver was unharmed.

It is not known how badly the car has been damaged.

