Car crashes into tree in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 10:10 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 28 February 2019
Archant
A driver has escaped without injuries after his car crashed into a tree in a Norfolk village.
Police were called about the collision in Mill Road, Burgh Castle at 8.30am but did not attend the incident.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a silver Ford Fiesta collided with a tree but the driver was unharmed.
It is not known how badly the car has been damaged.
