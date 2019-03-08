Video

Investigations ongoing into incident which saw car crash through wall

A man smashed a car into a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto Archant

Police are continuing to investigate an incident which saw a car crash through a brick wall.

The scene of the crash in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton The scene of the crash in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

A man in his 30s was arrested following the collision in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday, June 13.

Dramatic CCTV footage of the crash showed a black car veering off the road and ploughing through a brick wall on a resident's drive at around 7.30pm.

The male was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, theft, possession of drugs and fraud.

He was later released under investigation.

The CCTV footage showed the driver leaving his vehicle before police officers arrived at the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were continuing to investigate the incident.

At the time, residents expressed their shock after they heard the collision.

Maria Proto who lives in Tottenham Street said her son's new Audi was parked on the drive where the car crashed through.

She said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt. It was horrible.

"I've never seen anything like it.

"I'm just glad my son's new car wasn't too badly damaged."