Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business

Published: 2:32 PM August 18, 2021

Roger Lee, 61, left moments before a vehicle crashed into his workshop near Ludham Bridge. - Credit: James Weeds

A man says he is lucky to be alive after a car careered off a busy road and ploughed into his business.

On Monday afternoon, Roger Lee, from Ludham, was out testing one of his motorcycles when he was told that a driver had lost control of their vehicle and crashed into his business on Johnson Road, A1062.

The vehicle crashed into Beasty Bikes Motorcycles near Ludham Hill on Monday, August 16. - Credit: James Weeds

Only minutes before, Mr Lee, 61, had decided to take a motorcycle out for a test drive.

This decision possibly saved his life.

Mr Lee said: "I'm a little bit shaken up by it.

"I feel a little bit stressed as I could have been in the office - it was only by chance that I went out when I did.

"I couldn't believe it when I heard the news."

The vehicle crashed through the side of Beasty Bikes Motorcycles' and through the office, where Mr Lee had been minutes before the incident. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Lee's business, Beasty Bikes Motorcycles, is currently closed as his garage is deemed structurally unsafe.

"I'm devastated," Mr Lee added.

"It's the end of my livelihood for the time being," said Mr Lee.

"I'm turning customers away at the moment, when I wish I didn't have to."

Police cordoned the vehicle and a temporary traffic light is in place on Johnson Road A1062, near Ludham Bridge. - Credit: James Weeds

It is unclear when Mr Lee's business will reopen.

Mr Lee, who has been working at the garage for ten years, said the road is often a worry.

"The road is very busy - especially with the influx of holidaymakers at the moment," said Mr Lee.

"It's worrying hearing trucks going past at what sounds like high speeds.

Damage can be seen on Johnson Road A1062 , near Ludham Bridge. - Credit: James Weeds

"Especially after this, I'm a little bit uneasy about it all."

Mr Lee is currently waiting for structural engineers to assess the property and for the best way the car could be moved.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Johnson Street in Ludham at around 5.40pm on Monday following reports of a collision.

"Two ambulances attended and two patients were transferred to James Paget University Hospital for further assessment and care."

The car crashed into Beasty Bikes Motorcycles on the afternoon of Monday, August 16. - Credit: James Weeds

The road currently has temporary traffic lights as a result of the collision.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Emergency repairs are under way on Johnson Road due to a vehicular incident.

"A permit for temporary two-way traffic lights has been put in operation for highway safety reasons.”

Roger Lee, 61, is unable to work due to the damage to his workshop. - Credit: James Weeds

The passenger side of the vehicle crashed past Mr Lee's office and into his workshop, making the garage structurally unsafe. - Credit: James Weeds

Temporary traffic lights are in place on both sides of the A1062 near Ludham Hill, Norfolk. - Credit: James Weeds



