Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
- Credit: James Weeds
A man says he is lucky to be alive after a car careered off a busy road and ploughed into his business.
On Monday afternoon, Roger Lee, from Ludham, was out testing one of his motorcycles when he was told that a driver had lost control of their vehicle and crashed into his business on Johnson Road, A1062.
Only minutes before, Mr Lee, 61, had decided to take a motorcycle out for a test drive.
This decision possibly saved his life.
Mr Lee said: "I'm a little bit shaken up by it.
You may also want to watch:
"I feel a little bit stressed as I could have been in the office - it was only by chance that I went out when I did.
"I couldn't believe it when I heard the news."
Most Read
- 1 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
- 2 7 places where Banksy has caused a stir
- 3 'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork
- 4 Man threatened and robbed of chain
- 5 Yarmouth street art photography display attacked
- 6 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
- 7 New bid for 28 flats at former hotel site
- 8 Private art dealer believes Banksys should be housed in street art gallery
- 9 Blackadder fan builds pub - but faces leaving it behind as house for sale
- 10 Have your say on proposed CCTV cameras in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
Mr Lee's business, Beasty Bikes Motorcycles, is currently closed as his garage is deemed structurally unsafe.
"I'm devastated," Mr Lee added.
"It's the end of my livelihood for the time being," said Mr Lee.
"I'm turning customers away at the moment, when I wish I didn't have to."
It is unclear when Mr Lee's business will reopen.
Mr Lee, who has been working at the garage for ten years, said the road is often a worry.
"The road is very busy - especially with the influx of holidaymakers at the moment," said Mr Lee.
"It's worrying hearing trucks going past at what sounds like high speeds.
"Especially after this, I'm a little bit uneasy about it all."
Mr Lee is currently waiting for structural engineers to assess the property and for the best way the car could be moved.
A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Johnson Street in Ludham at around 5.40pm on Monday following reports of a collision.
"Two ambulances attended and two patients were transferred to James Paget University Hospital for further assessment and care."
The road currently has temporary traffic lights as a result of the collision.
A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Emergency repairs are under way on Johnson Road due to a vehicular incident.
"A permit for temporary two-way traffic lights has been put in operation for highway safety reasons.”