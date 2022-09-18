News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Van crashes into building in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:15 AM September 18, 2022
Updated: 10:36 AM September 18, 2022
A van has crashed into a building in Saxon Road

A van has crashed into a building in Saxon Road - Credit: Steve Hamilton

Fire crews have been called after a van crashed into a building in Great Yarmouth.

It is believed to have happened on Saxon Road at about 8.50pm this morning (September 18).

A fire crew from Great Yarmouth, an aerial ladder and support pump from Earlham and the Urban Search and Rescue Team are in attendance.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it had been reported that the car had gone into some scaffolding. 

The incident is ongoing.

