Van crashes into building in Great Yarmouth

A van has crashed into a building in Saxon Road - Credit: Steve Hamilton

Fire crews have been called after a van crashed into a building in Great Yarmouth.

It is believed to have happened on Saxon Road at about 8.50pm this morning (September 18).

A fire crew from Great Yarmouth, an aerial ladder and support pump from Earlham and the Urban Search and Rescue Team are in attendance.

A van has crashed into a building in Saxon Road - Credit: Steve Hamilton

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it had been reported that the car had gone into some scaffolding.

The incident is ongoing.