Van crashes into building in Great Yarmouth
Published: 10:15 AM September 18, 2022
Updated: 10:36 AM September 18, 2022
- Credit: Steve Hamilton
Fire crews have been called after a van crashed into a building in Great Yarmouth.
It is believed to have happened on Saxon Road at about 8.50pm this morning (September 18).
A fire crew from Great Yarmouth, an aerial ladder and support pump from Earlham and the Urban Search and Rescue Team are in attendance.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it had been reported that the car had gone into some scaffolding.
The incident is ongoing.