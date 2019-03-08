Woman hospitalised after car crashes into tree on Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 14:14 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 03 May 2019
A woman has been taken to hospital after her car crashed into a tree on a Norfolk road.
The ambulance service was called at 10.35am to reports of the collision on Mill Road in Great Yarmouth.
One ambulance was sent to the scene and took the patient to James Paget University Hospital for further treatment.
Norfolk police said they were called at 10.39am but were not needed at the scene of the crash.
The car did not cause any obstruction to traffic, police said.
