Search

Advanced search

Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister

PUBLISHED: 09:28 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 02 December 2018

Emergency services attended a car crash on the Caister Bypass on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services attended a car crash on the Caister Bypass on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Caister bypass at 8.36pm.

It said the crews made the scene and the vehicle safe.

No persons were trapped.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister

09:28 Joseph Norton
Emergency services attended a car crash on the Caister Bypass on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.

Video Does Great Yarmouth have a knife problem?

07:30 Joseph Norton
Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest areas in Norfolk. Picture: Antony Kelly

Residents living in a Norfolk borough which in the last two weeks has seen a pupil take a knife into a primary school and a man confronted by a masked attacker armed with a knife have been reassured they live in a ‘safe area’.

Buses to replace trains on major routes from Norwich

07:27 Bethany Whymark
A number of Greater Anglia services to and from Norwich railway station will be replaced by buses on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Buses will replace trains on transport routes across Norfolk today (Sunday).

Head of Norfolk academy trust to step down after less than a year in job

Yesterday, 18:00 Bethany Whymark
Mark Adamson, right, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust, is stepping down. Pictured with Tony Hull, former chief executive of the trust, and Sue Baldwin, regional schools commissioner for the area. Picture: Evolution Academy Trust

The head of an academy trust has announced his departure at the end of his first term in the job.

Most Read

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Thu, 15:35 Joseph Norton
Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A new vibrant bar which specialises in cocktails and encourages people to express themselves will open in Norfolk on Friday.

Read more
Instagram

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Tue, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Updated Three arrested after muggers on mopeds tried to rob woman in Great Yarmouth park

Fri, 10:56 Dan Grimmer
Three people have been arrested after an 'incident' in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three teenagers have been arrested in Great Yarmouth after an incident which saw police dogs and the force’s drone used.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Parents’ shock as pupil brings knife into Norfolk primary school

Wed, 17:34 Joseph Norton
St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Parents have described their shock after a pupil in key stage two brought a knife into a Norfolk primary school.

Read more

Armed robber scared off by dogs after demanding car keys and watch in quiet rural lane

Wed, 16:34 Liz Coates
Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps

A man armed with a knife attempted to take the watch and car from another man as he pulled up in a leafy country lane.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy