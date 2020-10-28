Search

Car smashes through hoardings at building site and ends up on beach

PUBLISHED: 07:31 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:36 28 October 2020

The car which crashed through the hoardings had to be recovered later in the day. Photo: Submitted

A car had to be recovered from the beach in Great Yarmouth after smashing through the hoardings surrounding the now-demolished Marina Centre.

Officers were called to Marine Parade in the seaside town shortly before 6.30am on Saturday, October 24 following reports of a single vehicle crash involving a Citroen.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident and the male driver was dealt with for a number of traffic offences.

The vehicle sat in the sand for almost five hours and was recovered at 11.20am that morning.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The vehicle came from inside the redevelopment site at the Marina Centre and went through the beach-side hoardings, ending up on the beach.

“The driver was the only person involved, and the security company on site took the relevant steps to organise the safe recovery of the car.

“The matter was resolved swiftly and the hoardings damaged repaired.”

