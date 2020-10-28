Car smashes through hoardings at building site and ends up on beach
- Credit: Archant
A car had to be recovered from the beach in Great Yarmouth after smashing through the hoardings surrounding the now-demolished Marina Centre.
Officers were called to Marine Parade in the seaside town shortly before 6.30am on Saturday, October 24 following reports of a single vehicle crash involving a Citroen.
Police said nobody was injured in the incident and the male driver was dealt with for a number of traffic offences.
The vehicle sat in the sand for almost five hours and was recovered at 11.20am that morning.
In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The vehicle came from inside the redevelopment site at the Marina Centre and went through the beach-side hoardings, ending up on the beach.
You may also want to watch:
“The driver was the only person involved, and the security company on site took the relevant steps to organise the safe recovery of the car.
“The matter was resolved swiftly and the hoardings damaged repaired.”
MORE: Images released of £26m seafront leisure centre
Most Read
- 1 Hotel and restaurant on A149 owed tens of thousands in unpaid taxes
- 2 Woman in 80s is ninth patient with coronavirus to die at James Paget Hospital in a week
- 3 ‘Too bulky’: Bid for 28 flats at former seafront hotel recommended for refusal