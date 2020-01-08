Search

Advanced search

Car driving on grass verge damages wildflower garden

PUBLISHED: 11:31 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 08 January 2020

A car driving across a grass verge has damaged a wildflower garden in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt.

A car driving across a grass verge has damaged a wildflower garden in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt.

Archant

A wildflower garden in a coastal village has been damaged after a car drove over a grass verge tearing open the flower beds.

Danny Godbolt, 40, member of Bee Friendly Village, a group which plants wildflower gardens. Picture: Adele Godbolt.Danny Godbolt, 40, member of Bee Friendly Village, a group which plants wildflower gardens. Picture: Adele Godbolt.

The garden was planted by a community group called Bee Friendly Village on a grass verge near the Roman ruins in Caister.

Daniel Godbolt, 40, a member of the group, said the damage was done on Monday night (January 6) and the following morning tyre tracks were visible on the grass verge, cutting across the flower beds.

"It's a bit of a setback, it's more vandalism than anything, I don't know why anyone would do it to be fair," Mr Godbolt said.

The group planted five beds last year with 21 varieties of native wildflowers but three of the beds have been damaged.

A wildflower garden neaar the Roman ruins in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt.A wildflower garden neaar the Roman ruins in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt.

The seeds and plugs, or young plants, were bought with funds donated by the Women's Institute of Caister and Caister in Bloom.

The flowers are due to bloom in April.

To find out more about Bee Friendly in Caister visit the group's Facebook page here.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

New nursery to open on industrial estate

A new children's nursery will open at the end of James Watt Close in Bradwell after plans were given the green light by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

Costa to open 24-hour cafe in Great Yarmouth

A Costa cafe in Cromer. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

New nursery to open on industrial estate

A new children's nursery will open at the end of James Watt Close in Bradwell after plans were given the green light by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Ten things that have changed in Great Yarmouth in the last decade

Great Yarmouth 10 year challenge. Picture: Google Streetview

Car driving on grass verge damages wildflower garden

A car driving across a grass verge has damaged a wildflower garden in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt.

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled due to fault

A fault has caused train cancellations. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Air ambulance responds after man in 40s is injured in crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following a crash in Great Yarmouth. Photo: EAAA

Chancellor makes pledge after MP calls for dualling of A47

The A47 at Honingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists