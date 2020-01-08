Car driving on grass verge damages wildflower garden
PUBLISHED: 11:31 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 08 January 2020
Archant
A wildflower garden in a coastal village has been damaged after a car drove over a grass verge tearing open the flower beds.
The garden was planted by a community group called Bee Friendly Village on a grass verge near the Roman ruins in Caister.
Daniel Godbolt, 40, a member of the group, said the damage was done on Monday night (January 6) and the following morning tyre tracks were visible on the grass verge, cutting across the flower beds.
"It's a bit of a setback, it's more vandalism than anything, I don't know why anyone would do it to be fair," Mr Godbolt said.
The group planted five beds last year with 21 varieties of native wildflowers but three of the beds have been damaged.
The seeds and plugs, or young plants, were bought with funds donated by the Women's Institute of Caister and Caister in Bloom.
The flowers are due to bloom in April.
To find out more about Bee Friendly in Caister visit the group's Facebook page here.
