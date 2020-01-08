Car driving on grass verge damages wildflower garden

A car driving across a grass verge has damaged a wildflower garden in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt. Archant

A wildflower garden in a coastal village has been damaged after a car drove over a grass verge tearing open the flower beds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Godbolt, 40, member of Bee Friendly Village, a group which plants wildflower gardens. Picture: Adele Godbolt. Danny Godbolt, 40, member of Bee Friendly Village, a group which plants wildflower gardens. Picture: Adele Godbolt.

The garden was planted by a community group called Bee Friendly Village on a grass verge near the Roman ruins in Caister.

Daniel Godbolt, 40, a member of the group, said the damage was done on Monday night (January 6) and the following morning tyre tracks were visible on the grass verge, cutting across the flower beds.

"It's a bit of a setback, it's more vandalism than anything, I don't know why anyone would do it to be fair," Mr Godbolt said.

The group planted five beds last year with 21 varieties of native wildflowers but three of the beds have been damaged.

A wildflower garden neaar the Roman ruins in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt. A wildflower garden neaar the Roman ruins in Caister. Picture: Adele Godbolt.

The seeds and plugs, or young plants, were bought with funds donated by the Women's Institute of Caister and Caister in Bloom.

The flowers are due to bloom in April.

To find out more about Bee Friendly in Caister visit the group's Facebook page here.

You may also want to watch: