Car left dangling on beach at Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Bethany Goodrum
A red car was captured dangling on the beach, its front tyres planted firmly in the sands at Yarmouth.
It was spotted half-on and half-off the beach by Bethany Goodrum who works nearby at the bowling alley on Wellington Pier at around 4.30pm on Boxing Day, when people traditionally venture out for a stroll.
The 18-year-old animal care student said she checked inside the vehicle, a Peugeot, to make sure no-one was hurt and then shared the photos on Facebook to alert the owner its front wheels were on the beach.
Her post, which has been shared some 500 times, said she believed the owner had most likely left their handbrake off.
In the comments people shared memes about parking and satnavs, reacting with smiley faces and buzzing with speculation about how it got there.
There was some debate over whether it had rolled or was pushed, several people noting the upward slope of the prom.
The car has since been removed.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
- 2 Police looking for 'elderly man' after cash stolen on Christmas Day
- 3 Bid to bulldoze pub for homes withdrawn
- 4 Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted
- 5 Road reopened after crash near Great Yarmouth
- 6 'Truly delightful' - teaching assistant retires after 32 years
- 7 Back in front of the fire - Juno home again after six days missing
- 8 Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46
- 9 Yarmouth's historic Rows to 'feel safer' for women under revamp
- 10 Car left dangling on beach at Great Yarmouth
On Thursday (December 30) the imprint of where the front wheels had come to rest was clear to see, but the mystery over how it got there remains.