Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man charged after car drove through busy town park

PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 15 April 2019

A man from Great Yarmouth has been charged after a car drove through St George's Park knocking down a tree Picture: Liz Coates

A man from Great Yarmouth has been charged after a car drove through St George's Park knocking down a tree Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A man has been charged after a car drove through a busy park knocking down a tree.

Christopher Jones, 27, of Peggotty Road, Great Yarmouth, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing a police officer, criminal damage, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, possession of cannabis and amphetamine and public order.

Police said officers were called at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, April 10, to reports of someone driving through St George's Park in Great Yarmouth.

Tyre tracks were visible in the grass and a tree looked to be almost uprooted.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Jones appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 12, and was remanded by the court to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on May 29.

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

70 years of Joyland! What are your memories of the famous seafront park?

g.y. seafront joyland novelty litter bin 1958? p4464

Police appeal for dash cam footage of cyclists ‘causing issues’

Police are appealing for dash cam footage of cyclists 'causing issues' in Gorleston and Bradwell. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

70 years of Joyland! What are your memories of the famous seafront park?

g.y. seafront joyland novelty litter bin 1958? p4464

Police appeal for dash cam footage of cyclists ‘causing issues’

Police are appealing for dash cam footage of cyclists 'causing issues' in Gorleston and Bradwell. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man charged after car drove through busy town park

A man from Great Yarmouth has been charged after a car drove through St George's Park knocking down a tree Picture: Liz Coates

Tribute concert to musical bus driver boosts funds for Yarmouth charity

Musician Tosh Ewins presents to Diana Staines of Centre 81 a cheque for �785 raised at a concert in memory of community transport driver Phil Abbott, who died after a short illness. Mr Abbott�s widow Trish (right) and former colleagues watched the presentation.

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

70 years of Joyland! What are your memories of the famous seafront park?

g.y. seafront joyland novelty litter bin 1958? p4464
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists