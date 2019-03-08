Man charged after car drove through busy town park

A man from Great Yarmouth has been charged after a car drove through St George's Park knocking down a tree Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A man has been charged after a car drove through a busy park knocking down a tree.

Christopher Jones, 27, of Peggotty Road, Great Yarmouth, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing a police officer, criminal damage, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, possession of cannabis and amphetamine and public order.

Police said officers were called at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, April 10, to reports of someone driving through St George's Park in Great Yarmouth.

Tyre tracks were visible in the grass and a tree looked to be almost uprooted.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Jones appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 12, and was remanded by the court to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on May 29.