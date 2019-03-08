Car flips onto roof after smashing through fence at social club

A Vauxhall Corsa ended up on its roof after it crashed through Water Lane Playing Fields' fence in Hemsby. Picture: Submitted Archant

A car flipped onto its roof after smashing through a fence outside a social club in a Norfolk village.

The collision, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Fiesta, took place in Waters Lane, Hemsby, on Tuesday afternoon.

A photo from the scene shows the black Vauxhall overturned with its front windows smashed in Hemsby sports and social club’s car park.

Norfolk Police were called to the incident which had blocked Waters Lane at 6pm.

The road was cleared by 7.30pm.

A spokesman for police said two drivers were involved but none sustained serious injuries.

One driver suffered cuts to their hands and arms.

Hemsby sports and social club have been contacted for response.