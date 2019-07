Car hits wall at Aldi car park

Police are on scene after a car hit a wall in Aldi car park.

Emergency services were called at 4.45pm to the store in North Quay, initially to reports of a two vehicle collision.

Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth are also in attendance.

No people are reported trapped or injured and it is understood the fire service is there to deal with any structural issues.