Car seized after wheel spinning stunt in front of police on seafront

Published: 4:23 PM June 8, 2021

A man had his car seized after performing a wheel spin in front of police in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man in his 20s has been reported for a series of offences and had his car taken away after performing a wheel spin in front of police.

As well as being in breach of a PSPO (Public Space Protection Order) the man was found to have no insurance or a driving licence after performing the stunt on Great Yarmouth's South Beach Parade.

Norfolk Police said in a tweet: "We welcome everyone to come and enjoy Great Yarmouth, but if you do a wheel spin in front of police officers in a public space protection area, with no driver's licence or insurance expect to be dealt with accordingly."

The action was part of a regular sweep by police monitoring the seafront - a meeting place for car enthusiasts.

Sgt Dan Smith said: “Great Yarmouth Police welcome and encourage people to come and enjoy our beautiful seafront but we won’t tolerate anti-social behaviour which impacts on residents and tourists who are trying to enjoy our family-friendly seaside town and where the legislation exists we will take robust action against these individuals.”



