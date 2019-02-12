Car in Great Yarmouth seized after ‘suspicious activity’

A car in Great Yarmouth was stopped by police for “suspicious activity”.

High profile patrols in the @GYarmouthPolice area today, driver stopped for suspicious activity and found to have no licence, no insurance and no mot! Vehicle seized sec165 # it's not just our dogs sniffing out offences pic.twitter.com/NZpALHFdE3 — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) February 26, 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit were on patrol in the seaside town on Tuesday (February 26) when officers stopped the car.

They found the driver had no licence and the car lacked insurance or an MOT.

The vehicle was seized.

“It’s not just our dogs sniffing out offences,” the police said.