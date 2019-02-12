Search

Car in Great Yarmouth seized after ‘suspicious activity’

PUBLISHED: 14:59 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 26 February 2019

A car in Great Yarmouth has been seized by police for driving without insurance or an MOT.

A car in Great Yarmouth was stopped by police for “suspicious activity”.

Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit were on patrol in the seaside town on Tuesday (February 26) when officers stopped the car.

They found the driver had no licence and the car lacked insurance or an MOT.

The vehicle was seized.

“It’s not just our dogs sniffing out offences,” the police said.

