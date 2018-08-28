Car seized after driver is found with no insurance

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team seized a vehicle on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Roads policing officers have warned motorists to check that they have insurance in place after a car was seized.

#A47 North Burlingham - Vehicle stopped and driver reported for no insurance. Please check insurance in place before driving vehicle #Sec165 #Seized #KeepingNorfolkSafe 9081/7007 pic.twitter.com/JP7hs0EDoe — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 22, 2018

A motorist was reported for having no insurance after the vehicle was stopped on the A47 at North Burlingham on Saturday, December 22.

